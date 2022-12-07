Khloe Kardashian Goes Deconstructed With Playful Blazer at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘The Kardashians’ Reality Show Award

Khloe Kardashian took the stage at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards alongside her mother Kris Jenner in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. Both parties styled in similar suiting moments to accept the Reality Show of 2022 award for “The Kardashians” series.

The Good American brand owner was dressed in an all-black outfit. The style consisted of a deconstructed sleeveless blazer with a playful bodice that mirrored the collar of a suit. On bottom, Kardashian sported tailored black trousers. The look coordinated with her mother’s dramatic black suit.

Khloé Kardashian accepts The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

As for accessories, Kardashian amplified the sleek moment with black arm-length gloves and wore her ombréd tresses in a glamourous bombshell blowout. Like her hair, the socialite’s makeup was dramatic, punctuated with smokey lids.

Unfortunately, Kardashian’s footwear was not visible as it was out of frame. However, she likely slipped on stiletto sandals or pointy boots to complete her look.

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.



