Khloe Kardashian Makes Met Gala Debut Shimmering in Beaded Gold Moschino Dress & Hidden Heels

It’s hard to believe Khloe Kardashian has gone all these years without gracing the Met Gala red carpet, not extended an invitation like her sisters. But Kardashian got that previously-illusive red carpet spot this year, finally attending the first Monday in May festivities tonight in New York. And for her long-awaited debut, the Kardashian sister chose to wear an elegant Moschino ensemble you won’t soon forget.

Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. CREDIT: Variety

The 37-year-old reality star arrived at the famed event dressed in a golden fitted beaded gown with bold black accents. The sheer Moschino gown featured a rounded neck and tank-like straps, one of which was embellished with a large swathe of cascading black fabric. Kardashian wrapped the fabric accent around her body like a shawl, adding to the elegance of the look. To match the statement obsidian detail, Kardashian wore black opera-length gloves.

With her shoulder-length bleached blond hair in a slicked-back style, the reality star wore large diamond earrings as the only jewelry to accompany her look. Kardashian was often seen in mirrored gold frameless sunglasses, though the star did take them off to show photographers a peek at her glam. In true Kardashian style, the star wore a simple smoky eye with blushed cheeks and a matte nude pout.

Khloe Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. CREDIT: Variety

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

