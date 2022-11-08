Khloe Kardashian Commands Attention in Bronze Cutout Dress & Matching Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Khloe Kardashian gleamed at the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Council of Fashion Designers of America is hosting its annual celebration at the Casa Cipriani in New York City tonight.

Kardashian made a glamorous appearance at the event alongside LaQuan Smith in a bronze gown. The dress included a high-ruched turtleneck with one sleeve and a risky asymmetrical cutout on the bodice. The garment also included a fitted skirt and dramatic train.

Khloé Kardashian arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Khloé Kardashian and LaQuan Smith attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7. in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her look, the Good American co-founder slicked her hair back into a bun and went with a dramatic smokey eye and a neutral matte pout. She simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and several midi rings.

Completing Kardashian’s look was a set of sandals matching the color of the dress. The silhouette peeked out slightly underneath her dress and appeared to have a pointy outsole.

Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7. in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7. in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

