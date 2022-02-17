Kesha Brings Brings Grunge Glamour to the Red Carpet in Plunging Leather Top, Mini Skirt & Bow Heels for ‘Studio 666’

Kesha at the premiere of 'Studio 666' held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on February 16, 2022.

Kesha was one of the many stars to appear on the red carpet at the “Studio 666” premiere last night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The film follows members of the Foo Fighters as they move into a mansion to record their 10th studio album. Once in the house, singer Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band. The horror movie officially hits theater’s on Friday, Feb 25.

Kesha arrived in a head-turning ensemble that was fitting for the occasion. The punk-rock princess had a monochrome moment in a black leather outfit that consisted of a plunging top with lace-up detailing at the midsection. The “We R Who We R” singer paired her button-up shirt with a mini skirt that had a slight slit on the thigh.

Kesha accessorized with a black and gold shoulder bag, chunky gold hoop earrings and teal nails. She opted for neutral glam, but an added an edge with dark eyeliner. As for footwear, the “Blow” artist slipped into a pair of peep-toe pumps. The silhouette was decorated with a large bow on the strap and featured a sharp stiletto heel.

Kesha is known for her eclectic taste and edgy style. When she’s not in chic shoes or daring gowns, you can find her in everything from Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots to Converse high-top sneakers and Nike gym shoes.

To Buy: Nina Karen pumps, $119.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Holliston pumps, $70.

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Idolina Sandal, $70.