Kerry Washington Puts Sharp Finish On Feather Mini Dress, Christian Louboutin Pumps & Sheer Tights at Emmy Awards 2022

Celebrities are bringing their fashion A-game to the 2022 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight. The annual event will be hosted by Kenan Thompson and honors the best in prime time television.

Kerry Washington looked stunning while arriving on the red carpet at the ceremony. The award-winning actress appeared in a white Elie Saab mini dress. The garment had an asymmetrical neckline and large feather details on the shoulder and on the side. The highlight of her ensemble came from the extended dramatic train that delicately swept the floor behind her.

Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Sticking to an elegant aesthetic, Washington styled her hair in a top knot bun and accessorized with dainty earrings and a diamond choker necklace. For glam, the “Scandal” star went with soft makeup and a neutral pout.

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came down to footwear, Washington completed her look with sheer black tights and Christian Louboutin’s So Kate Patent Pumps. The shiny silhouette had triangular pointed-toe and 4.3 inch heel. Dark pointed pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to durable construction.

Kerry Washington attends the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The 2022 Emmy Awards celebrate the top performances and programs in television. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the annual event’s 2022 nominations with 25 nominations, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17).

