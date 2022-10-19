Kerry Washington Sees Green in Polo Crop Top, Slit Skirt & 6-Inch Stilettos for ‘The School of Good and Evil’ Premiere

Kerry Washington gave prep school a glamorous twist for the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School of Good and Evil.” Based on the fantasy novel series by Soman Chainani, the new film also stars Charlize Theron, Sophia Anne Caruso and Michelle Yeoh, premiering on the platform on Oct. 19.

For the occasion, Washington arrived at Los Angeles’ Regency Village Theatre in a two-piece outfit. Posing on the red carpet, the BET Award-winning actress wore a light green knit polo with a pointed collar, buttoned front and cropped hemline by Ralph Lauren. Paired with the sleek piece was a dramatic iridescent green silk skirt with a flowing train and thigh-high slit — a custom design from a skirt in Lauren’s spring 2023 collection. Completing Washington’s ensemble were diamond drop earrings and rings.

Kerry Washington attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Kerry Washington attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came to footwear, Washington strapped into a sky-high set of Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals. The sleek style — which she also wore in black to the 2022 Met Gala — featured curved toe straps and thin ankle straps, paired with closed counters atop a thick platform sole. The brown satin pair was complete with towering 6-inch stiletto heels, providing Washington with a dramatic height boost to further elevate her dynamic attire. Though her specific pair appear to be sold out, other styles can be found on Choo’s website.

A closer look at Washington’s platforms. CREDIT: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

Laurence Fishburne, Charlize Theron, Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The School For Good And Evil” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Where shoes are concerned, Washington often goes for sleek heels on the red carpet. The “Scandal” star can be seen in platform sandals and pumps from a range of top brands for formal occasions, including Christian Louboutin, Le Silla and Casadei. When off-duty, she often straps into low-top and wedge sneakers from brands including Isabel Marant and Kenneth Cole.

PHOTOS: ‘The School for Good & Evil’ Premiere Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals