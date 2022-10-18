Kerry Washington Debuts Shaggy Bob Hairdo in Chainmail Gown & Hidden Heels at Elle Women in Hollywood Gala

Kerry Washington arrived at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Surrounded by powerful female celebrities from all walks of life, Washington brought her fashion A-game and wore a chainmail gown alongside hidden heels.

The “Django Unchained” actress opted for a boxier fit that consisted of a crisp white collared bodysuit layered underneath a brilliant silver chainlink dress dotted with crystal detailing that sparkled under the camera’s flash.

Kerry Washington attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

Washington accessorized with coordinating silver jewelry on her fingers and on her ears. The seasoned thespian explored a new hairdo for her appearance on the carpet, the star styling her jet black tresses in a shaggy bob.

Washington sported sharp black pointed-toe pumps, the shiny pair barley peeking out from under the hem of her gown.

A lover of the dramatic, Washington can usually be found wearing expressive outfits from the likes of Prabal Gurung, Elie Saab, Peter Do and Zuhair Murad.

Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrated its annual “Women in Hollywood” issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts.