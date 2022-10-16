×
Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022

By Aaron Royce
Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish.

Kerry Washington attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured black patent leather pointed-toe uppers, complete with closed counters. Stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished her ensemble, giving it a height boost with a sharply formal air.

A closer look at Washington’s pumps.
CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety
Kerry Washington attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

PHOTOS: Discover all the stars at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in the gallery.

