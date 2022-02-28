Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens and More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2022 SAG Awards

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards—also known as the SAG Awards—will host a range of the top stars across film and television.

From Kerry Washington to Reese Witherspoon, numerous celebrities arrived at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar in an array of colorful and bold ensembles. Flowing gowns were a popular choice throughout the evening, hailing from top brands ranging from Schiaparelli to Versace. On the footwear front, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals continued to reign during awards season from Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and more celeb-beloved brands.

Kerry Washington and Ariana DeBose at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Kerry Washington arrived in bold style, wearing a bold yellow gown by Celia Kritharioti. The punchy number featured a strapless silhouette, as well as a deep neckline, corset bodice, draped skirt and flowing train. Law Roach topped the sunshine-worthy gown with Messika diamond rings, earrings and a yellow Tyler Ellis clutch, and grounded Washington’s look with hidden Stuart Weitzman heels.

Vanessa Hudgens’ SAG Awards look was sultry and sleek. The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” actress wore a silky seafoam green Atelier Versace gown for the occasion, which included gold Medusa-accented straps, a plunging neckline and knot above a daring thigh-high slit. Elevating Hudgens’ look were a towering set of gold platform sandals, matching clutch and dazzling Chopard rings, drop earrings and bracelets.

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo took a vibrant and edgy approach to red carpet dressing, arriving in a bold red custom Louis Vuitton gown. The modern patent leather number featured a long column skirt and deep neckline, topped with a matching shearling-trimmed leather cape. Erivo’s look was given a dash of glamour from shiny Tiffany & Co. rings and post earrings.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Reese Witherspoon took a sharp approach to dressing for the Awards, wearing a strapless surrealist black Schiaparelli dress. The midi-length number featured a strapless silhouette with a swirl-shaped neckline, as well as a pale blue sash that flowed into a dramatic train. For added glamour, Witherspoon’s look was paired with a sparkling Cartier diamond necklace and drop earrings, plus a Tyler Ellis clutch. Her look earned added sharpness from a classic pair of black pointed-toe pumps, courtesy of Jimmy Choo.

Reese Witherspoon at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

