Kendall Jenner Slips on Thong Sandals & White Sequin Dress at CFDA Awards 2022

Kendall Jenner shimmered on the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The 818 Tequila founder arrived for the occasion at Casa Cipriani with Khaite designer Catherine Holstein — whose brand is nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year. Jenner posed on the carpet in a white Khaite gown, featuring thin spaghetti straps, a paneled bodice and a long hem covered in small layered white sequins. Twisted hoop earrings provided a contemporary finish to her ensemble.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jenner’s outfit was completed with a set of thong sandals. Her white style, appearing to be crafted from leather, featured thin front straps and soles. Though the rest of the style could not be seen, it likely included a heeled silhouette totaling anywhere from 2-4 inches in height, similar to trending styles on the market and in Khaite’s shoe repertoire.

A closer look at Jenner’s thong sandals. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: Discover all the celebrity arrivals at the 2022 CFDA Awards in the gallery.