Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York.

Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement.

Kendall Jenner wears Prada at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Perhaps the most show-stopping aspect of Jenner’s look is her bleached eyebrows. That’s right, while the rest of her makeup look is soft and natural, her eyebrows are almost completely invisible. It creates a look that amps up drama. Jenner wore her hair down in very loose waves and parted in the middle.

Kendall Jenner walking on the red carpet in Prada at the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Jenner showed up to the red carpet alongside Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner. The rest of the Kardashian women will also be in attendance making this the first time they have all attended the gala together.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

