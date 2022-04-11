Kendall Jenner Gets Chic in Thong Sandals With Geometric Details at Daily Front Row Fashion Awards Red Carpet

Kendall Jenner brought chic minimalism to the stage for The Daily Front Row’s 2022 Fashion Los Angeles Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday night.

The supermodel arrived onstage with mom Kris Jenner to present Lifetime Achievement Award to photographer Russell James. For the occasion, she wore a strapless black dress. The sweeping number featured a cinched waistline and large folded neckline, as well as a skirt that ended just above her ankles. With Kris also arriving in an all-black look. Kendall’s ensemble added a formal spin to the duo’s coordinating mother-daughter moment, complete with gold huggie earrings.

Kris and Kendall Jenner present the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 2022. CREDIT: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

For footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of strappy heels. Though her style wasn’t fully visible while onstage, the Givenchy muse’s footwear featured black uppers with thin buckled ankle straps. The silhouette was complete with a thin front toe and thong strap, creating a geometric appearance when Jenner stepped on the red carpet afterwards.

(L-R) Kendall Jenner, Russell James, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, and Kris Jenner pose backstage during the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for Daily Front Row

The Daily Front Row hosted its 6th annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 10. The event celebrated the synchronicity between fashion and Hollywood, where celebrity stylists, power players, influencers and designers were recognized. Derek Blasberg served as host; honorees included Brandon Maxwell (Designer of the Year), Russell James (Lifetime Achievement), Elizabeth Stewart (Fashion Visionary), Lisa McKnight on behalf of Barbie (Fashion Influencer), Etienne Ortega (Makeup Artist of the Year), Maeve Reilly (Style Curator), Bryce Scarlett (Hair Artist of the Year), Paris Hilton (Fashion Entrepreneur) and Adam Ballheim (Music Stylist of the Year).

