Kelsea Ballerini & MacKenzie Porter Wear the Same Balenciaga Dress But Switch Things Up With Shoe Style at CMA Awards 2022

Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter attended the 2022 CMA Awards tonight in Nashville, Tenn. with matching outfits. Both stars wore a Balenciaga dress on the red carpet, styling the outfit with different footwear and accessories.
The dress chosen by the singers was the neon blue floor-length gown first worn by Kim Kardashian in promo photos of Balenciaga’s fall 2022 campaign and at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March.
Ballerini wore the ensemble with built-in gloves. She styled her blond tresses straight down and parted in the middle and accessorized the look minimally with mirrored gold earrings.
Porter chose to wear the dress without gloves and paired it with turquoise earrings and silver jewelry to match.
Although they aren’t visible, Porter wore the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. While Ballerini opted for sleek see-through sky-blue pointed-toe pumps that peeked past the hem of her dress.
Ballerini’s footwear further streamlined the outfit and created cohesion, thanks to the expert color coordination with her dress. The heels, which stood at around 3 to 4 inches tall, also featured a glossy finish that offered the ensemble an added texturally interesting detail.
Bright blue seems to be the color of the moment for Ballerini, the musician having worn the vibrant color at the 2022 ASCAP Country Music Awards on the red carpet earlier this week.
The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.
PHOTOS: Discover all the red carpet arrivals at the 2022 CMA in the gallery.