Kelsea Ballerini Goes Y2K in Floral Purple Mini Dress to Remotely Host CMT Awards 2022 From Home After COVID Case

Kelsea Ballerini was totally Y2K while remotely hosting the 2022 CMT Awards on Monday night.

The “Half of My Hometown” musician, who co-hosted the event remotely due to a recent positive COVID-19 test, wore a purple minidress for the occasion. The sleek number featured a strapless silhouette with a small front cutout, as well as an asymmetric hem shaped like a flower with black and silver sequins. Sparkly hoop earrings finished Ballerini’s ensemble.

Kelsea Ballerini remotely co-hosts the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Humphrey/AP

Kelsea Ballerini remotely co-hosts the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: Mark Humphrey/AP

Ballerini’s’ footwear wasn’t visible beneath the video screen. However, the “First Time” star did get to pose on the CMT Awards red carpet — from her driveway, thanks to a step-and-repeat backdrop set up at her home. The musician, styled by Molly Dickson, wore a white Michael Kors suit with sequined silver lapels over a matching glitzy bandeau top. Completing her outfit were the same hoops, as well as a pair of clear high heels with pointed toes and large crystal bow accents.

The CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. The 2022 ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Ballerini. This year’s event also includes numerous star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Discover more star arrivals at the 2022 CMT Awards in the gallery.