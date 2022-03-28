Kelly Rowland Arrives in See-Through Stringy Dress, Floor-Length Sleeves & Sandals at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party 2022

You can always count on Kelly Rowland to serve a look. The “Bump Like This” singer made a striking arrival at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

Rowland looked stunning in an all-black see-through ensemble. The four-time Grammy Award-winning songstress looked chic in a floor-length dress that was complete with a sheer bodysuit underneath. The one-piece had spaghetti straps and a plunging square neckline.

Kelly Rowland at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

To take things up a notch, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress teamed her risky gown with an eye-catching accessory: dramatic fringe gloves. The gloves wrapped tightly around her elbows and prompted a 3/4 sleeve as it draped on the sides of her arms. Rowland added her signature glamour to the outfit with long bone straight hair and diamond hoop earrings.

To ground everything, the “Dilemma” hitmaker slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. The high heels had a chunky outsole and a crisscross strap on the toe and around the ankle.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

