Kelly Rowland Wows in Sheer Polka Dot Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘Moonfall’ Premiere

When it comes to style, Kelly Rowland will always serve.

Kelly Rowland at the “Moonfall” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. on January 31, 2022.

On Monday, the “Bump Like This” singer attended the premiere of Halle Berry‘s new film, “Moonfall.” The event was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles and was filled with a roster of stars like Heidi Klum, Amanda Kloot, Gillies Marini, Cherie Chan, Sophia Ali and Tia Carrere. Berry also graced the carpet in a plunging ruffled sleeved mini dress and black mules.

Rowland looked gorgeous in a sheer black polka dot gown. Her dress was complete with a low-cut sweetheart neckline and a midriff cutout that gave the illusion of a two-piece set. The garment also featured a slightly puffed tier skirt. The “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress pulled her hair into a updo style and let two thick strands frame the sides of her face.

Kelly Rowland attends ‘Moonfall’ premiere in sheer black polka dot gown on January 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

She accessorized with silver chandelier earrings, thin bracelets, rings and a small metallic gold clutch. The length of her gown made it hard to see her shoes, but from the looks of it she opted for a chunky boot silhouette as the shoe appeared to be covering her calves.

When it comes to fashion, the “Dilemma” songstress tends to gravitate towards trendy pieces for red carpet events and off-duty looks. Her Instagram account is filled with several fashionable fits that have made her go viral on numerous accounts. She enjoys selections from couture labels like Michael Costello, Georges Hobeika and Alexander McQueen. For more casual occasions, you will likely catch her in relaxed staples from Fabletics, Ivy Park x Adidas and even her own collaboration with JustFab.

