Angela Bassett Goes Green in 1920’s Crystal Gown, Feathered Robe and Matching Sandals at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Angela Bassett brought a couture spin to 1920’s party glamour at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, where she received the ceremony’s Icon Award.

The Golden Globe-winning star posed on the red carpet in a lime green gown from Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2022 collection. Styled by Jennifer Austin, Bassett’s feather-trimmed couture ensemble featured a tulle midi dress layered with rows of green and silver beads and crystals, providing a fully bejeweled appearance. Adding to her look’s flapper-worthy extravagance was a sparkly beaded clutch, as well as custom pieces Austin designed herself: a set of beaded sheer tulle gloves and a matching feather-trimmed dressing robe that flowed into a cascading ruffled train. For added glamour, Austin paired the set with Just Desi’s star-shaped drop earrings and a layered lariat necklace crafted from sparkling diamonds, as well as a sparkly ’20s-esque hair clip covered in sprays of feathers.

Angela Bassett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Bassett slipped on a pair of slick sandals by Flor de Maria. The “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” star’s $445 Esmeralda style featured a gleaming metallic silver leather base, complete with 4-inch stiletto heels for a slick height boost. Curved asymmetric PVC straps lined in round crystals finished the pair, adding a glamorous barely-there finish that allowed Bassett to literally sparkle from head to toe.

A closer look at Bassett’s Flor de Maria sandals. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Flor de Maria’s Esmeralda sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Flor de Maria

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

PHOTOS: Discover high heels over the years in the gallery.