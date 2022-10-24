Kelly Rowland Dramatically Pops in Fiery Red Ballgown at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Kelly Rowland served red-hot drama during the 2022 Wearable Art Gala.

The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived on the WACO Theater Center’s red carpet with husband Tim Weatherspoon, wearing a sweeping Monsoori gown. Styled by Elly Karamoh, the bold sleeveless number featured a ruched sweetheart neckline with a wrapped waistline, before flaring into a ballgown skirt with two large rounded tiers. Rowland’s ensemble was complete with black velvet elbow-length gloves, as well as a diamond lariat necklace, rings and floral drop earrings for added glamour — which she embraced on the carpet with numerous poses.

Kelly Rowland attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Curse of Bridge Hollow” star’s footwear was not visible. However, it’s likely she donned a set of heeled platform sandals or pumps in a similar hue as her gown or gloves, similarly to her past red carpet ensembles. It’s also possible Rowland slipped into a crystal-embellished set of heels, as seen on stars in attendance including Angela Bassett and Chloe Bailey.

Kelly Rowland attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Oct. 22, 2022. CREDIT: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

