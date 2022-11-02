Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.

Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back.

Kelly Rowland arrives at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement jewelry by Delfina Delettrez and a small marble square clutch. Rowland styled her hair in a high ponytail and went with shimmery eyeshadow and a pink pout.

Related Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour's Women of the Year Event Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour's Women of the Year Event Nicole Ari Parker Elevates LBD With Sparkling Wraparound Pumps & New Tapered Bangs at Glamour's Women of the Year Event

Completing Rowland’s look was a set of sparkling big-toe sandals. The barely-there silhouette had one small strap that wrapped around the toe and included a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see Rowland’s style through the years.