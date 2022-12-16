Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie.

Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice, while the bottom half included a tiered pleated floor-length skirt.

Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of “Babylon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Rowland simply accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a slew of midi rings. For glam, “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” star went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout. Rowland swapped her usual long tresses for a short pixie cut, which was swept on the side.

The length of the “Dilemma” singer’s gown didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, however it is likely that she finished off her look with sharp pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals.

Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of “Babylon” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Rowland’s shoe style is consistently streamlined. For red carpet events, she often wears silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. When off duty, if she’s not wearing sleek sneakers, Rowland can also be spotted in slides or lace-up boots. The musician’s penchant for fashion goes beyond wearing stylish shoes, however; she’s previously designed footwear and apparel capsule collections for JustFab and Fabletics.

