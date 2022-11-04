Kelly Rowland Holds Court in Striking Black Dress & Sandals at amfAR Gala Los Angeles With Her Family

Kelly Rowland was honored at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 yesterday. The singer received the Award of Courage during the event, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. The former Destiny’s Child member attended the soirée alongside her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and son, Titan.

Rowland graced the red carpet dressed in all black, making a chic entrance with the addition of see-through fabrics and a dramatic shawl.

(L-R) Kelly Rowland, Titan Witherspoon, and Tim Witherspoon attend amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Bad Hair” actress opted for a sleek short sleeveless dress with a sheer floor-length overlay, also in black, that was trimmed with black faux fur.

Layering up, the “Say My Name” songstress threw on a cozy and hefty long shawl coat feat twisting fabric appliqués that added textural interest. Rowland popped on shining diamond accessories and styled her dark brown tresses into a short bob parted down the middle.

Although they weren’t fully visible thanks to the fuzzy hem of her gown, Rowland was wearing strappy sandals to elevate her look. The singer usually chooses sharp silhouettes from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo when it comes to footwear.

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 12th annual 2022 amfAR Gala is a star-studded gathering aimed towards a continued mission for finding a cure for HIV/AIDS crisis. The gala saw stars like Kelly Rowland, Ryan Murphy, and Chelsea Handler attend with stellar musical performances by the likes of Tinashe, Madison Beer, and Aloe Blacc. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide. Last year’s event helped raise over $1.7 million for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs.

