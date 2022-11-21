Kelly Rowland Goes Wild in Leopard High-Slit Dress & Studded Valentino Pumps at AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Kelly Rowland made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The former Destiny’s Child member wore an animal print dress by Nicolas Jebran and footwear to match.

Walking on the wild side, Rowland’s gown was a strapless style made of an eye-catching yellow and black leopard print fabric. The style featured a sweetheart neckline that transitioned into a sculpted cascading skirt with a thigh-high slit that spotlighted the “Say My Name” songstress’ shoes.

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

The former “The Voice” judge amplified her look with black latex gloves and styled her hair in a short chic bob parted down the middle.

As for her footwear, Rowland opted for black Valentino pumps for her red-carpet footwear. The glossy sleek shoes were fitted with sharp stiletto-style heels, about 3 to 4 inches in height. The shoes also included singular silver studs on the toes, adding a bit of edge to the “Brown Eyes” singer’s look.

Kelly Rowland attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

