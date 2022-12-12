Kelly Ripa Sparkles in Bow-Topped Velvet Jumpsuit & Platforms at ‘CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute’

Kelly Ripa gleamed on the red carpet at this year’s “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute” event.

While arriving at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Sunday night, the “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” host stepped out in a blue velvet jumpsuit by Saloni. Her sleek piece included long sleeves and legs, giving a slick spin from a deep neckline. Adding a whimsical finish were three silver and white pearl and crystal-embellished bows down its bodice. Ripa accessorized with simple diamond stud earrings for a classic finish.

Kelly Ripa attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

When it came to shoes, Ripa appeared to strap into a set of platform sandals. Though her footwear couldn’t be fully seen, the “All My Children” star’s footwear seemed to include thick black soles with thin toe straps. It’s likely the pair was complete with matching ankle straps and thick or thin heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, given the style’s traditional silhouette.

Ripa also notably announced the evening’s top honor — CNN Hero of the Year — with Anderson Cooper to TechLit Africa founder Nelly Cheboi during the occasion. Cheboi’s award was presented by Naomi Campbell.

Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper announce Nelly Cheboi as the CNN Hero of the Year onstage at the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Dec. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN

The CNN Heroes event honors individuals making a difference in the world through fields including activism, art and nonprofits. Co-hosted by Anderson Cooper at the American Museum of Natural History, the 2022 occasion honored CNN’s Top 10 Heroes, which included Sri Nihal Tammana, Richard Casper and Debra Vines. TechLit Africa founder Nelly Cheboi was notably named the 2022 Hero of the Year. The event also featured numerous star attendees and presenters, including Aubrey Plaza, Naomi Campbell, Kristin Davis and Simu Liu.

PHOTOS: Discover Kelly Ripa at the 2010 High Heel-a-thon in the gallery.