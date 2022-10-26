Keke Palmer Pops in Pink Tulle Minidress & Bow-Strap Stiletto Heels at Time 100 Next Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer looked pretty in pink at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields.

Palmer looked radiant while posing on the red carpet. The “Nope” star arrived in a hot pink minidress by Christian Siriano. The garment was layered dramatically with tulle and featured a turtleneck and sheer elements near the bust line.

Keke Palmer arrives at the TIME100 Next Gala at SECOND Floor on October 25, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for TIME

To further elevate the moment, the Emmy Award-winning actress styled her hair in a high playful ponytail and accessorized with dangling diamond earrings by Pasquale Bruni. Palmer let her look do all of the talking by opting for soft makeup with a neutral pout.

Palmer coordinated her ensemble with Christian Louboutin’s Matricia Satin Sandals. Designed with decorative bows that adorn the straps, the Matricia sandals from Christian Louboutin are a sophisticated style for nights out. The silhouette is made from satin with red-lacquered soles and have stiletto heels that reach almost 4-inches in height.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

