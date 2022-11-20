Keke Palmer Shines in Red Silk Gown at Governors Awards 2022

Keke Palmer was seeing red at the 13th annual Governors Awards.

Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion, Palmer wore a two-toned red gown. The “Nope” star’s satin ensemble featured a layered maroon bodice with a deep neckline and flared peplum waist. A tiered ruby red skirt with a draped train completed the dynamic piece. Palmer’s ensemble was finished with sparkling layered diamond drop earrings, as well as a thin diamond ring.

Keke Palmer attends the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “True Jackson, V.P.” star’s footwear could not be seen. However, it’s highly she wore a coordinating pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals — two styles seen throughout her press tours this year, and likely to continue while entering awards season.

The Governors Awards honor longtime talents in the film industry, as well as serve as a campaign for Oscar contenders. This year’s ceremony, held by the Academy at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was hosted by Mindy Kaling. The evening awarded honorary Oscar Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, as well as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The occasion also included numerous star attendees, including Cher, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Tom Hanks.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars on the red carpet at the 2022 Governors Awards.