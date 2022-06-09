Keke Palmer Goes Galactic in Colorful Mesh Top With Sparkling Skirt & Neon Wrap-Around Heels at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Keke Palmer burst in color at the Los Angeles premiere of “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old actress plays Izzy Hawthorne in the “Toy Story” spinoff, which follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion.

The Disney Pixar movie also stars Chris Evans and will officially hit theaters on June 17.

Palmer pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for the star-studded premiere. The “True Jackson, VP” alum stepped onto the scene in a multicolored mesh top. To turn up the glam factor, she tucked the long-sleeve mock neck top into a blue sequin skirt.

Keke Palmer at premiere of Disney Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Keke Palmer attends the premiere of Disney Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

She let her curly fro flourish and opted for minimal accessories, only adding stud earrings and a ring. The star rounded out her outfit with lime green eyeshadow, which happened to match her heels perfectly. Palmer gave her look a bold touch with neon green lace up heels. The eye-catching shoe style featured accentuated around the toe and sat atop a small curved heel.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear.

Keke Palmer at the premiere of Disney Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. On the footwear front, she opts for a variety of silhouettes in the form of sneakers, sleek pumps, breezy sandals, easy mules and fun boots.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.