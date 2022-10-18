Keke Palmer Puts Futuristic Flair on Metallic Blazer Dress with Patent Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

Keke Palmer looked stunning in silver for Elle’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Palmer put her own fashionable flair on an oversized metallic blazer dress. The boxy piece had a plunging deep V-neckline, wide lapels, dramatic side slant pockets, black ruffled cuffs and crinkled accents throughout.

Keke Palmer arrives at ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at The Getty Center on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

To take things up a notch, the “Nope” star accessorized with diamond drop earrings, a cuff bracelet and a chunky ring. Palmer’s knotless braids were swept on the side. For glam, she went with soft dewy makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to footwear, the Emmy Award-winning actress completed her look with black patent pumps by Christian Louboutin. The silhouette had a sharp, triangular toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Dark-pointed pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to their durable construction.

Keke Palmer attends the 29th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands.

Elle’s “Women in Hollywood” Gala celebrated its annual “Women in Hollywood” issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts.

