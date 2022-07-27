Keke Palmer Gets Sleek in Silver Scale Dress & ‘Chandelier’ Heels at ‘Nope’ Berlin Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer delivered audiences yet another glamorous outfit on the red carpet for “Nope.”

The actress has been on a whirlwind of a promotional tour, stopping in Los Angeles, Rome, and yesterday she was in Berlin. Palmer was joined by co-star Daniel Kaluuya. The horror film is one of many gripping movies that director and comedian Jordan Peele has concocted following works like “Us” and “Candyman.”

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the “Nope” Premiere at Zoopalast on July 26, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. CREDIT: Getty Images

Palmer went for a dress with a drastic side slit, gracing the carpet in look by David Koma. The dress was fixed with a bandeau-style bodice, making the gown sleeveless. Decorative silver scales lined the hem of the slit, running flush against the curve until it reached the end of the skirt.

Keke Palmer attends the “Nope” Premiere at Zoopalast on July 26, 2022 in Berlin. CREDIT: Getty Images

Palmer’s dress also featured a silver embellishment on the lower hip that continued the shining effects. The mirrored detailing livened up the plain black, taking the dress to new heights. Palmer paired the metallic black gown with strappy black sandal heels in a similar style. The shoes were a plain black and secured around the actress’s ankles with a silver clasp. The back of each heel was littered in crystals that dangled and moved along with Palmer, reflecting the professional light and camera’s flash beautifully.

At the Los Angeles premiere, Palmer sported a full Marc Jacobs look from his fall ’22 collection, bringing each runway piece to life on the carpet. Palmer wore a white corset with a structured bodice and an asymmetrical pointed hem. The top had a squared neckline and thick supportive straps, following the traditional silhouette of a corset. The actress paired the high-cropped corset with a long black skirt that sat low on her hips, fitted with a black leather side strap attached to the waistline of the skirt

