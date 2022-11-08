Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Palmer accessorized with two butterfly diamond rings, a thin diamond choker, and metallic silver structured earrings. She paired the look with a blue marble clutch with gold hardware.

As she put the finishing touches on her blossoming look, the actress slipped into a pair of knee-high boots with the same floral pattern as her gown. The pointed-toe boots added height to the look with a stiletto heel. Her pumps featured a fitted silhouette.

Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Palmer was styled by Law Roach who also works with Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson. The stylist was awarded the first-ever CFDA’s Stylist Award tonight.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

