×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Keke Palmer Blossoms in Floral Carolina Herrera Dress & Matching Knee-High Boots at CFDA Awards 2022

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
CFDA Fashion Awards – Arrivals
Lenny Kravitz
Keke Palmer
Amanda Seyfried
Christina Ricci
View Gallery 32 Images

Keke Palmer wore florals to the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight.

The “Hustlers” actress wore a Carolina Herrera dress to the fashion event. The off-the-shoulder ensemble featured bubble sleeves and a high-slit, which allowed us to take a peek at her footwear choice. The matching belt accentuated her waist while bringing more volume to the skirt. The stunning piece was picked off the runway from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Palmer accessorized with two butterfly diamond rings, a thin diamond choker, and metallic silver structured earrings. She paired the look with a blue marble clutch with gold hardware.

As she put the finishing touches on her blossoming look, the actress slipped into a pair of knee-high boots with the same floral pattern as her gown. The pointed-toe boots added height to the look with a stiletto heel. Her pumps featured a fitted silhouette.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Palmer was styled by Law Roach who also works with Megan Thee Stallion, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson. The stylist was awarded the first-ever CFDA’s Stylist Award tonight.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

PHOTOS: CFDA Fashion Awards 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals 

FILA Sponsored By FILA

All ‘Eyez’ on the FILA x 2PAC Collection

FILA and the Shakur Estate launch special-edition collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad