Keke Palmer is All Business in Tulle-Trimmed Suit and Leather Pumps at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Keke Palmer meant business at the second annual Academy Museum Gala.

Arriving at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Palmer wore a black long-sleeved suit and thin drop earrings. The “Nope” star’s piece featured pointed lapels, worn sans top for a “topless” appearance. However, giving her Wayman and Micah-styled outfit a whimsical finish were swirls of ruffled cobalt blue tulle, attached to the blazer’s bodice to create a flared burst of drama.

Keke Palmer attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it came to footwear, Palmer’s outfit was complete with black leather pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured a sharp base with triangular toes, as well as a ruched texture that mimicked the vertical pleats in her suit’s tulle accents. Though her footwear’s heels were not visible, the pair likely included stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height, similarly to the style’s traditional silhouette and styles Palmer has worn in the past.

Keke Palmer at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Keke Palmer attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

