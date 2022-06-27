Keke Palmer Plays With Patterns In Colorful Halter Dress & Metallic Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Keke Palmer gave colorful glamor on the red carpet for the 2022 Bet Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Keke Palmer at the 2022 BET Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Palmer wore a colorful halter dress from Conner Ives’ fall 2021 collection. The scarf dress featured a plethora of patterns and colors from deep green and vibrant yellow, to dainty floral prints and wild checkered patterns of different sizes.

The halter-style silhouette featured a lengthy train and a daring slit in the front, creating a high-low dynamic. The patchwork printed gown had a deep plunging neckline, adding to passionate vibes the star aimed to give off.

Palmer accessorized with sparkly silver jewelry on her hands, around her neck, and on her ears, adding some extra shine to the ensemble. The actress wore her hair in a deep side part, her long black tresses laying sleek down her back. Palmer’s makeup was simple and elegant, topped off with a dusty pink lip.

Emulating the silver jewelry, Palmer chose to wear silver pointed pumps with a mirrored finish. The heels were playful, much like the dress, making for an extremely whimsical outfit. The print is loud and in your face and is complemented nicely by the metallic finish of the shoes. Bold prints are hard to pull off but Palmer makes it look easy.

Keke Palmer at the 2022 BET Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes, and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto, and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox, and Drake with four nods each.

