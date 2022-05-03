Katy Perry Goes Glam in Barely-There Sandals & Sheer Oscar de la Renta Dress for Met Gala

Katy Perry has been behind some famous — and infamous — Met Gala looks. Remember when she dressed as a candelabra for the 2019 Met Gala red carpet only to change into a literal 3D burger costume in the bathroom? Well, fashion purists will be glad to know Perry went more traditional with this year’s Met Gala look. Though the ensemble doesn’t boldly check the boxes of the “Gilded Glamour” dress code, Perry’s look did bring some inarguable glam tonight in New York.

Katy Perry wearing Oscar de la Renta while walking on the red carpet at the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

Katy Perry wearing Oscar de la Renta while walking on the red carpet at the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The 37-year-old singer wore a striking Oscar de la Renta gown to fashion’s biggest night, which played with opposing themes like dark vs. light and structure vs. movement.

The unique gown was built on a structured white mini dress with exaggerated hips. Over the top of this foundation was sweeping black tulle, which wrapped around one of Perry’s shoulders and spilled down the opposite leg, creating an asymmetric look. The dress also featured floral lace detailing at the bodice and a flowing silk train. Perry also wore sheer opera-length gloves with the look, which matched the tulle accents. The “American Idol” host paired the look with heeled sandals with a clear strap across the toes, creating a barely-there look.

Related Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala: Celebs Finally Get To Shine Winnie Harlow's Bold Mini Dress Comes With Spine-Like 3D Accents & Slingback Pumps at Met Gala 2022 Lizzo Impressively Plays Flute With Dramatic Nails, 6-Inch Heels & Unique Split-Dress on Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Katy Perry wearing Oscar de la Renta while walking on the red carpet at the 2022 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, NY on May 2, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

With her hair pulled tightly back into a low bun, Perry wore ear-climbing diamond earrings and a diamond ring over her sheer gloves. For glam, the singer focused attention on her bold brows, opting for a subtle makeup look featuring rosy cheeks and a nude lip.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

See more Met Gala 2022 red carpet arrivals.