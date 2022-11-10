Katy Perry Gives Country Style a Y2K Twist With Denim Corset Jumpsuit & Crystal Heels at CMA Awards 2022

Katy Perry brought her own version of country style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards tonight.

Arriving at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the 56th annual occasion, the Grammy Award-winning singer hit the red carpet in a light blue denim ensemble. Her attire featured an acid-washed corset top with stitched piping, accented by curved off-the-shoulder straps. The denim corset added a Y2K twist to the Canadian tuxedo look. She completed the attire with a wide-leg set of pants with frayed hems.

Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: WireImage

Perry’s ensemble was finished with a wide bow accent on its side for added whimsy, as well as a sparkling diamond choker and dangling drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Perry gave her outfit a princess-worthy finish with a set of clear PVC pumps. Her pointed-toe style appeared to be embellished with sparkling silver crystals, giving it a glimmering effect when catching the light. The triangular-toed set couldn’t be fully seen beneath her trousers’ wide legs; however, it’s likely the style featured thin stiletto heels in a closed or ankle-strap silhouette.

Perry’s ensemble also provided the latest iteration of wearing head-to-toe denim on the red carpet. In fact, the singer previously wore a studded patchwork denim gown by Versace with Riff Raff at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards — which went instantly viral, due to its channeling of Britney Spears’ famous denim gown worn at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Katy Perry attends the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014 in Inglewood, Calif. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Perry’s CMA’s outfit proved that the power of a lasting fashion moment can last across decades — and transform in the process, whether in the 2000’s or the 2020’s.

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

