Katie Holmes Debuts Nose Ring With Chloe Cutout Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Katie Holmes took a classic approach to her latest red carpet style when the “Batman Begins” actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, Calif., which followed the Academy Awards.

Holmes donned a simple but stunning look to the event. Her black gown from Chloe was custom made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust. She added a diamond bracelet, small, dainty hoop earrings and showed off her new nose ring.

Katie Holmes at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 27. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

When the “Dawson’s Creek” alum graces red carpets, Holmes has been known to wear beautiful designs from brands like Zac Posen, Christopher Esber, Saint Laurent, Gabriela Hearst and Isabel Marant. When it comes to her streetwear style, she takes a more relaxed approach, often wearing casual jeans and easy dresses, as well as footwear like sneakers and loafers.

Katie Holmes at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 27. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

Click here to see more stars on Vanity Fair’s after-party red carpet.