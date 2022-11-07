Katie Holmes Sparkles in Crystal Dress & Barely-There Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Katie Holmes made a sparkling entrance at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion with fashion designer Jonathan Simkhai, wearing a glamorous dress of his own design. Her sleeveless piece featured a pale nude base, overlaid with an open-knit upper layer covered in glittering crystals. The statement dress was complete with a fringed hem, giving it greater dimension through movement.

Adding a minimalist edge to Holmes’ attire was her own thin silver nose ring, as well as a shiny oval-shaped silver leather clutch, delicate diamond drop earrings and a matching bracelet.

Katie Holmes attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Holmes’ look was finished with a set of heeled sandals. Her neutral style featured thin soles, ankle and toe straps crafted from tape leather, providing a clean base for her ensemble to take center stage and creating a barely-there construction. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height finished the set, giving her a sharp height boost that further allowed her dress’ fringe to sway and catch the light on the red carpet.

A closer look at Holmes’ sandals. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

