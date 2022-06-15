Katie Holmes Gets Crafty With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten in Crochet Dress & Chic Flats at Tribeca Film Festival for ‘Alone Together’

Katie Holmes always knows how to make an entrance on the red carpet. The actress proved her penchant for sleek attire yet again on Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival, attending the premiere of “Alone Together” alongside stars including Derek Luke, Mandy Ansari and Jordan Beckerman.

While stepping out for the occasion with boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a cream knit Chloé maxi dress designed by Gabriela Hearst. Hailing from the French brand’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, the nonchalant piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a rounded neckline and mixed crochet textures. Holmes kept her accessories minimal, opting to only wear gold stud earrings, a bangle and chain-link necklace. She also carried Chloé’s beige $1,990 Kattie clutch, which included a structured silhouette, braided leather and metallic brass handle.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend the world premiere of “Alone Together” at the SVA Theater 1 Silas during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 14, 2022. June 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend the world premiere of “Alone Together” at the SVA Theater 1 Silas during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 14, 2022. June 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Completing Holmes’ look was a set of black flats. Though the style was partially hidden beneath her dress’ long hemline, the “Batman Begins” actress’ pair visibly featured squared toes in a low-shine leather. Finishing the set were walkable flat soles, allowing Holmes to move around the carpet with ease — and her attire to take center stage.

A closer look at Holmes’ flats. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend the world premiere of “Alone Together” at the SVA Theater 1 Silas during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 14, 2022. June 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Flats like Holmes are a sharp alternative to heels, offering an outfit base that’s both comfortable and chic. The flat-soled style often includes toes that are rounded, pointed or squared, crafted from materials including satin, leather and suede. Aside from Holmes, stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Elsa Hosk and Karlie have also recently slipped into sharp Chanel, The Row and Aquazzura flats.

Katie Holmes attends the world premiere of “Alone Together” at the SVA Theater 1 Silas during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 14, 2022. June 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Katie Holmes attends the world premiere of “Alone Together” at the SVA Theater 1 Silas during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 14, 2022. June 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.