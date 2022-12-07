Kathy Hilton Slips on 6-Inch Platform Heels & Red Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton arrived at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala today in head-to-toe Valentino.

Hilton wore a fiery red minidress from Valentino, created with contrast edging and gold “V” details on the front pockets. The ensemble fell right above her knees.

Hilton coordinated the dress with small gold hoop earrings and a luxurious gold-hinged cuff bracelet adorned with rubies, diamonds, and multicolored gemstones. Her black Italian crocodile-embossed leather bag designed by Hayden Lasher only solidified this red carpet moment.

Kathy Hilton attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” star strapped on Valentino Garavani platform pumps to complete the look. The Italian-made shoe is equipped with the renowned V logo buckle, a round toe, and a calf leather sole. The style features a 6-inch heel height and 2.25-inch platform height.

Related Kathy Hilton Soars in Glittering Purple Platform Heels & Cape Dress at People's Choice Awards Red Carpet 2022 Garcelle Beauvais Spreads Holiday Cheer in Red Cape, Leather Skirt & Zebra Boots at Kathy Hilton's Sant and Abel Holiday Party Kris Jenner Elevates Balenciaga Pajamas With Pointy Heels at Kathy Hilton's Sant and Abel Holiday Party

Kathy Hilton attends The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment presented by Lifetime at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 07, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Leather platform pumps are all the craze these days. Lori Harvey pulled off the exact same towering pair during New York Fashion Week. Just as Anne Hathaway broke the internet in her popping pink version of the Valentino style while at Valentino’s Haute Couture fall 2023 show this summer. Hilton’s shoe choices vary from purple platform heels to espadrille wedges. No matter the style, you can depend on the socialite to keep it chic and elegant.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

PHOTOS: The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala Celebrity Arrivals