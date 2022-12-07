Kathy Hilton Soars in Glittering Purple Platform Heels & Cape Dress at People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet 2022

In purple from her head down to her feet, Kathy Hilton attended the People’s Choice Awards 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight exuding elegance with her ensemble. Hilton went bold, hitting the red carpet in a Valentino caped dress and sky-high heels.

Kathy Hilton arrives to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on Dec. 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty I

With a bedazzled Valentino mini purse in her hand, Hilton’s midi silhouette came with sweeping sleeves that acted as a cape. Hilton accessorized with eye-catching silver accessories and wore her blond locks in a half-up half-down face-framing style.

Taking her ensemble to new heights, Hilton donned a pair of dark purple Valentino platform pumps with a glittering finish to match the purple of her dress. The style featured chunky soles, silver clasps, sharp pointed toes, and towering block heels that had the socialite reaching new heights.

Where shoes are concerned, Hilton often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents. The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors and blooming floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats.

They are frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in whimsical prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Hilton isn’t just a stylish dresser. She’s also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.

The People’s Choice Awards recognizes figures across the entertainment industry, who are voted for online by the public. Hosted by Kenan Thompson at Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar, the 2022 nominees feature stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Keke Palmer. Notable honorees include Ryan Reynolds (People’s Icon Award), Lizzo (People’s Champion Award) and Shania Twain (Music Icon Award). Twain and Lauren Spencer-Smith will also perform during the ceremony.

