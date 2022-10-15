Kathy Hilton Glimmers in Sequined Midi Dress and Crystalized Pointed Heels at Andy’s Legends Ball

Glittering from head to toe, Kathy Hilton attended Andy’s Legends Ball yesterday at BravoCon 2022 held in New York, the famed socialite gracing the carpet in a shiny dress and heels to match.

The former “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star glistened on the red carpet wearing a boxy short sleeve midi dress dotted with rose gold and silver sequins that reflected an array of colors. Amongst all the sparkles, a V pattern can be seen spelled out in the reflective material in rows. Hilton carried the Valentino Garavani Locò small shoulder bag covered in Swarovski crystals.

Kathy Hilton attending Andy’s Legends Ball Red Carpet at BravoCon held at Manhattan Center on Oct. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG

Bringing the bling down to her feet, Hilton stepped into crystalized pointed toe heels secured in place with thin ankle straps. The bedazzled style consisted of three to four inch heels that gave the former actress a few extra inches, while the exaggerated sharp toes change the silhouette of the shoe entirely, making them more unique than a regular pump in strides.

Where shoes are concerned, Hilton often gravitates towards heels with elegant and whimsical accents.The FN cover star regularly wears pointed-toe pumps accented with buckles, tonal colors, crystals, and floral prints from brands including Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo — plus her daughter’s French Sole flats.

Her extensive and dynamic footwear collection is frequently paired with colorful blouses, dresses and matching sets in elegant prints from labels such as Alice & Olivia, Max Mara, and Giambattista Valli, among others. However, Hilton isn’t just a stylish dresser. Beyond being a successful fashion designer, Hilton has also served as a campaign star for luxury fashion labels Oscar de la Renta and Valentino.

BravoCon is a 3-day event designed for the Bravosphere, where Bravoholics can come together to celebrate their fandom, while also sipping the hottest Bravolebrity tea.

