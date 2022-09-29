Kathryn Hahn Wears a Chocolate Brown Emilia Wickstead Dress & Black Glossy Heels to Variety’s Power of Women Event

Kathryn Hahn attended Variety’s Power of Women decked out in a chocolate brown dress.

The actress took to the red carpet in a brown sleeveless dress with a long train cape attached by Emilia Wickstead, bringing just the right amount of drama for the occasion. She accessorized with a pair of cascading floral design chandelier earrings from Irene Neuwirth and a black crocodile embossed handbag by Alexis Bittar with a large silver double hoop top handle. She finished off the look with a pair of black spool heels from By Far, giving a lesson in how to wear black and brown at the same time.

Kathryn Hahn attends Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime CREDIT: Variety via Getty Images

Jordan Johnson styled Hahn for the event. Johnson has also worked with other entertainment figures, including Kiernan Shipka, Diego Luna, and Sandra Oh.

Hahn opted for a mostly natural makeup look working with makeup artist Jo Baker, who also works with Olivia Wilde and Natasha Lyonne. Hahn’s look featured a light pink lip, a hint of blush, some light eyeshadow, and a pop of mascara. Marilee, who has worked with Kaley Cuoco and Rashida Jones, was Hahn’s hair stylist for the event. Marilee parted Hahn’s hair in the middle, and pulled it into a bun in the back, with one bang resting behind her ear and the other flowing freely next to her face.

Variety’s Power of Women event honors female leaders for their contributions to different causes. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, this year’s fall ceremony was presented by Lifetime and Cadillac. The 2022 honorees include Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay, Malala Yousafzai and Elizabeth Olsen. Hosted by Meg Stalter, the event’s attendees also included Sandra Oh, Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tia Mowry.

