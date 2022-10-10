Katharine McPhee Revamps All-Black Outfit with Fendi Skirt, Chanel Choker & $90 Sandals at Imagine Ball 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katharine McPhee mixed logos with easygoing separates at the 2022 Imagine Ball.

While arriving at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club on Sunday night with husband David Foster, the Style Award-winning musician posed in a black knit crop top and midi skirt. Her satin Fendi skirt was covered in the brand’s “FF” monogram, punctuated by a bright orange clutch with a beaded top handle. Her outfit was complete with two thin bangles and tubular huggie earrings in mixed gold and silver metals. She also paired her ensemble with a $2,650 leather choker from Chanel’s Fall 2022 collection, which featured a row of gold and imitation pearl medallions accented with clovers, camellias and the brand’s double-C logo.

Katharine McPhee attends the 2022 Imagine Ball at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

When it came to shoes, McPhee continued her outfit’s all-black trajectory with a pair of heeled sandals by Steve Madden. Her $90 Kendall style featured squared toes and thin platform soles, topped by curved upper straps crafted from black satin. Looping ankle-wrap and slingback straps gave the pair a secure finish, completed by 5-inch flared heels for a bold height boost.

A closer look at McPhee’s sandals. CREDIT: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Steve Madden’s Kendall sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

McPhee’s ensemble presented a different take on monochrome dressing, using different brand monograms and a pop of color to create a pseudo-eclectic ensemble that was still streamlined through its singular dark hue. Her footwear also mixed several top fall shoe trends in one silhouette: platform soles, squared toes and ankle-wrapped straps. Tony Bianco, Tory Burch and Alohas have also tapped multi-trend silhouettes within their new fall footwear as well, cementing its place as a new design technique.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster attend the 2022 Imagine Ball at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Oct. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The Imagine Ball is an annual event held to benefit Imagine LA, a nonprofit working towards ending family poverty and homelessness. The 2022 occasion at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club notably honored Earvin “Magic” Johnson with the Rise Together Award, and featured a musical performance by David Foster. Equally star-studded were the event’s attendees, which included Ciara, Katharine McPhee and Pia Toscano.

