Kate Winslet Suits Up in Blazer, Leather Pants and Louboutins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Kate Winslet was chicly suited for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress posed in a set of black leather pants. Giving the slim-fitting rock n’ roll bottoms a formal finish was a silky cream collared blouse, paired with a black blazer that included an asymmetric front tie and rounded satin lapels. A thin gold chain necklace, gold mixed-chain lariat necklace and sparkling asymmetric earrings finished her ensemble.

Kate Winslet attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

(L-R) Jon Landau, James Flatters, Bailey Bass, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Jack Champion attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

For footwear, the “Romeo + Juliet” star slipped into a set of boots by Christian Louboutin. Her black leather style included rounded toes, finished with short block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. Finishing the pair, which swiftly streamlined her neutral attire, were Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.

A closer look at Winslet’s Louboutin boots. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Kate Winslet attends the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London in London on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Winslet often wears neutral and jewel-toned pointed and peep-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Saint Laurent and Louboutin — one of her go-to labels over the years. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers by Nike and Converse, as well as flats from Chanel. Winslet’s also been a longtime star in the fashion and beauty worlds, fronting campaigns for St. John, Daks and Lancome, as well as serving as an ambassador for Longines and L’Oreal.

