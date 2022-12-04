Kate Winslet Suits Up in Blazer, Leather Pants and Louboutins for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Kate Winslet was chicly suited for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” photocall in London. The sci-fi film, which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.
Arriving at the Corinthia Hotel London for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress posed in a set of black leather pants. Giving the slim-fitting rock n’ roll bottoms a formal finish was a silky cream collared blouse, paired with a black blazer that included an asymmetric front tie and rounded satin lapels. A thin gold chain necklace, gold mixed-chain lariat necklace and sparkling asymmetric earrings finished her ensemble.
For footwear, the “Romeo + Juliet” star slipped into a set of boots by Christian Louboutin. Her black leather style included rounded toes, finished with short block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. Finishing the pair, which swiftly streamlined her neutral attire, were Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.
When it comes to footwear, Winslet often wears neutral and jewel-toned pointed and peep-toe pumps on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Saint Laurent and Louboutin — one of her go-to labels over the years. Off-duty, she can also be seen in sneakers by Nike and Converse, as well as flats from Chanel. Winslet’s also been a longtime star in the fashion and beauty worlds, fronting campaigns for St. John, Daks and Lancome, as well as serving as an ambassador for Longines and L’Oreal.
