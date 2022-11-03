Kate Moss Commands Attention in Sheer Hooded Dress & Chunky Boots at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022

The 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards, held yesterday at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, brought together the best of the best from every industry yesterday night. The awards were meant to honor people like Kate Moss for her efforts as one of the very first supermodels.

A fashion icon and certainly a trailblazer in the industry, Moss did what she does best and style a bold outfit. The star modeled an olive green Saint Laurent dress with chunky platform boots.

Kate Moss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Mirroring the stylings of Grace Jones, Moss’ floor-length dress was see-through. The Cosmoss owner paired it with black undergarments. The draped bodice, unlike the skirt, was much more opaque, offering Moss ample coverage.

Another daring addition to her outfit laid just beneath the bodice was a triangular cut-out that made the sweeping silhouette of the garment much more dynamic. The Messika collaborator went big with accessories, sporting a statement-making crystal necklace, dangling silver earrings, a chain link arm cuff, and various stacked bangles.

Although her shoes were fully covered by the dress, Moss slipped into calf-high boots to elevate her glamorous outfit. The shoes featured chunky platform heels.

Anthony Vaccarello and Kate Moss

Moss is an icon in the fashion world, as one of the original supermodels of the 1990s. A champion of grunge fashion, she can often be spotted in black leather boots or flats from brands like Repetto, Justin Boots and Gianvito Rossi. On the red carpet, Moss gravitates towards neutral-heeled mules, sandals and pumps by Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada and other top brands.

WSJ Magazine‘s Innovator Awards honor the individuals and brands championing change across fields including fashion, art, humanitarianism and more. This year’s ceremony, held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, featured honorees including Margot Robbie, Anitta, Anthony Vaccarello, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Jeanne Gang and World Central Kitchen. The occasion also star-studded attendees, including Kate Moss, J Balvin, Pat McGrath, Questlove and Dominic Fike.

