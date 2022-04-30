Kate Moss Sparkles on the Red Carpet in Rhinestone-Embellished Strappy Sandals at Prince’s Trust Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Moss hit the red carpet in a striking black outfit at the Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani in New York City. Last night, she wore a stunning gown with heeled sandals and a tousled hairstyle.

Kate Moss at the The Prince’s Trust Gala in New York. CREDIT: SIB / KCS / MEGA

The shoes were absolutely chic black heeled sandals. The toe strap featured three criss-crossing rhinestone-clad bands that left the toe open to show off Moss’s deep red pedicure. The shoes also featured a rhinestone-covered ankle strap and a heel around 3.5-inches.

The footwear perfectly tied in with her diamond jewelry, including a fully diamond bracelet in the shape of a snake, as well as diamond chandelier earrings.

Kate Moss at the The Prince’s Trust Gala in New York. CREDIT: SIB / KCS / MEGA

For her dress, Moss wore vintage Bob Recine gown that featured a high-low hemline. The dress is sleeveless and has a plunging V-neckline. The best part is that it is embellished with shiny black beading along the chest. She paired the outfit with a black silk clutch that featured colorful embroidery for a bit of whimsy.

Kate Moss at the The Prince’s Trust Gala in New York. CREDIT: SIB / KCS / MEGA

As for her makeup and hair, Moss wore beachy waves tossed in a deep side part. Her makeup was a dewy natural look created by Charlotte Tilbury, who shared a video on her Instagram.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

To Buy: Frame Le Doheny Strappy Sandal, $238.80

To Buy: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Sandals, $795.

To Buy: London Rag Sherri Sandal, $55.