Kate Middleton Lets Her Feet Breathe With Tom Cruise in Cutout Prada Pumps & Roland Mouret Dress for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Premiere

While you may head to the theater to watch the new “Top Gun” reboot sporting sweats and butter-slicked fingers, royals do things a little differently. First off, they attend movie premieres in red carpet gowns. Secondly, they probably forgo rubbing oily fingers on their designer outfits during the previews.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Royal Film Premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square in London. Kate Middleton wears a dress by Roland Mouret with Prada pumps. CREDIT: Splash

For a glimpse at how the royals promenade to the theater, look no further than the glamorous outfit that Kate Middleton wore to the U.K. premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Middleton and her husband Prince William both attended the much-anticipated premiere on May 19, escorted down the red carpet in London by “Top Gun: Maverick” star Tom Cruise.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Royal Film Premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square in London. Kate Middleton wears a dress by Roland Mouret with Prada pumps. Tom Cruise is seen far right. CREDIT: John Rainford / SplashNews.com

For the event, Middleton wore a fitted black floor-length Roland Mouret gown featuring a white off-the-shoulder neckline and a flared skirt. The royal paired the gown with Prada’s sky-high black patent pointed stilettos that peeked out from under her gown as she walked. The shoes had cutouts for breathability.

For jewelry, Middleton kept all eyes on her drop earrings which featured delicate starbursts at each end of a long chain. She carried a simple black box clutch for her personal items, coordinating the bag with the look and feel of her dress.

As is the royal way, Middleton kept her makeup minimal, wearing a slightly smoky eye and a pink nude lip. She kept her hair down and parted in the center, tucking her locks behind her ears to let those statement earrings shine.

As for her husband, Prince William sported a standard tuxedo, taking a classic approach to the red carpet — until fans looked at his shoes. William, who is notably a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot, wore Crockett & Jones loafers which were custom embroidered with F-18 jets. Talk about understanding the style assignment.

Luckily, royals also don’t need to worry about sticky soda-filmed floors ruining their shoes while at the theater.