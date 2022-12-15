Kate Middleton’s Jenny Packham Dresses Over the Years That Made Elegant Statements

Kate Middleton wears numerous designers in her duties as a princess. However, there’s one in particular that’s become synonymous with her elegant, streamlined style for over a decade: Jenny Packham.

Packam is the British eveningwear fashion designer responsible for some of Middleton’s most famed and viral ensembles over the years. Whether Middleton’s ensembles veer on the more classic or trend-based side, they’ve almost exclusively hailed from Packham. Case in point: the designer crafted her golden gown worn to 2021’s “James Bond: No Time to Die” premiere, as well as the sparkling red dress worn at this year’s Buckingham Palace reception for Diplomatic Corps members — paired with the Lotus Flower Tiara.

Oftentimes, Middleton’s Packham outfits are styled with matching or complementary pointed-toe pumps. Like Packham’s designs, the style has also become synonymous with Middleton’s wardrobe since she entered the public eye. Below, discover Middleton’s top moments in Jenny Packham over the years.

In 2011, Middleton stepped out with Prince William for the ARK’s 10th anniversary gala — their first outing since marrying earlier that year. For the occasion, she wore a blush-pink Packham gown with flounced sleeves and dark silver beading, paired with matching L.K. Bennett heeled sandals.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Perk’s Field in London on June 9, 2011. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

2012 saw Middleton arriving with William at the BOA Olympic Concert in London, wearing a deep teal Packham gown. Her flowing number included lacy capped sleeves with a deep neckline and cinched waistline.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at ‘Our Greatest Team Rises -BOA Olympic Concert’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 11, 2012. CREDIT: WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the 2013 Tusk Conservation Awards, Middleton sparkled with Prince William on the red carpet in a sweeping dusty gold number by Packham. Her long style — paired with platform-soled stiletto peep-toe’s beneath — featured a draped neckline coated in allover sequins.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend The Tusk Conservation Awards at The Royal Society in London on Sept. 12, 2013. CREDIT: WPA Pool/Getty Images

For the premiere of James Bond film “No Time to Die” in 2021, Middleton ventured out for a night with Prince William in a gleaming gold Packham gown. The viral ensemble featured a deep neckline and cape silhouette with intricate metallic beading, paired with shiny gold statement earrings and Aquazzura’s cutout Fenix pumps.

From left, Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, arrive for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise ‘No Time To Die’, in London, Sept. 28. CREDIT: AP

At a 2022 reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps, Middleton sparkled in a red Packham gown, featuring long sleeves and sparkling, swirling floral embroidery. Paired with the regal ensemble was an equally regal accessory: the royal Lotus Flower Tiara.

Kate Middleton attends the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

