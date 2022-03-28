Kate Hudson Gets Silky in Bustier Top With Voluminous Pants & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Kate Hudson looked as glamorous as the event itself when she arrived at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

Hudson — who recently posed with her mom, iconic actress, Goldie Hawn, for Stuart Weitzman’s spring 2022 campaign — went with a black Carolina Herrera dress for the special night. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star, 42, wore a silk strapless bustier top with a semi-sheer design and matching pants featuring a full skirt and train attached from the brand’s fall ’22 collection.

Kate Hudson wearing a black silk Carolina Herrera bustier top and matching pants featuring a skirt-like appearance on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Variety

Hitting the red carpet with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares a 3-year-old daughter, the “Almost Famous” actress also showed off sparkling Messika Kashmir earrings, a statement ring and a glossy black clutch bag.

Kate Hudson wearing a black Carolina Herrera bustier top and pants and Messika earrings. CREDIT: MEGA

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

Scroll through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.