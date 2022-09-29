Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening

Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone.

Kate Hudson attends the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Saban Films’ ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ held at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 at Hollywood Legion Theater on Sept. 28, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as they moved up the dress. The Golden Globe Award-winner wore diamond studs and a few silver rings to match and wore her blond hair in a wet look slicked back and out of her face. Hudson’s makeup, much like her hair, was glossy and all-natural, accentuating her features.

Although Hudson’s shoes weren’t visible thanks to the hem of her lengthy gown, the “Almost Famous” star elevated her look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals.

Hudson’s shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, she typically wears platform sandals, pointed-toe pumps and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla. The star also favors bold printed mules, bejeweled sandals, and sleek boots by A.W.A.K.E. Mode, By Far and Weitzman while off-duty. Her casual looks typically include Allbirds sneakers and Birkenstock sandals, as well.

“Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” stars Kate Hudson and famed South Korean actress Jeon Jong-set among other stellar stars and follows a struggling single mother as she befriends a mysterious woman who has otherworldly supernatural powers. She sees a lucrative opportunity to make some fast cash from this friendship, however, their crime spree soon draws unwanted attention as the cops start to close in.

