Kate Hudson’s ‘Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery’ Movie Tour Style Sparkled & Soared in 7-Inch Heels

Kate Hudson never steps away from making a style statement — especially while promoting her latest film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Hudson’s character, fashion designer Birdie Jay, can be seen throughout the new Netflix crime thriller in extravagant, maximalist attire. That same ethos was applied to Hudson’s tour looks for the movie, which included international premieres and press days throughout Toronto, Los Angeles, London, Madrid and more. During these red carpet appearances, the “Fool’s Gold” actress was dressed in an array of current and vintage outfits in a range of bright colors, metallics and sparkling tones, hailing from luxury brands including Valentino, Carolina Herrera, Gabriela Hearst, Elie Saab and Pamella Roland.

On the shoe front, Hudson’s footwear choices remained equally bold. Sky-high platforms, boots and slick pumps reigned supreme on the red carpet. Cast in numerous metallic shades and colorful hues, Hudson’s heels regularly hailed from luxury brands including Giuseppe Zanotti, Christian Louboutin and Paris Texas, with the help of stylist Sophie Lopez.

At the first “Glass Onion” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Hudson hit the red carpet alongside co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monae in a vibrant red Carolina Herrera gown. The corset-topped number, designed by Wes Gordon for the brand’s spring 2023 collection, was topped with a blossoming satin floral strap. Hudson’s look was finished with red Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals, as well as gleaming diamond jewelry from Belperron, Reza and Kavant & Sharart.

Kate Hudson attends the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ at Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Sept. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In Madrid, Hudson took the plunge in a halter-neck Halpern gown with a pastel purple bodice and mermaid-like multicolored sequined skirt. Gleaming Messika diamond jewelry, a shimmering pink Jeffrey Levinson clutch and hidden nude Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps completed her glimmering moment on the red carpet.

Kate Hudson attends “Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion” Madrid premiere at Callao Cinema in Madrid on Oct. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images for Netflix

For the film’s U.S. premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Hudson brought out the glitz in a dynamic statement gown by Elie Saab. Her couture ensemble featured a high neckline, flowing sleeves and dramatic petal-embellished sheer train, fully covered in gleaming embroidered bronze and silver sequins.

Kate Hudson attends Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” U.S. premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

In Paris, Hudson sparkled in a silver sequined suit from Pamella Roland’s spring 2023 collection. Her sleek ensemble was smoothly finished with a set of diamond-studded black drop earrings by Hanut Singh, as well as an Effy diamond ring.

Kate Hudson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

At the film’s final premiere in London, Hudson was cozily wrapped in a deep tan blazer dress by Valentino, featuring a frothy feathered trim in a double-breasted silhouette. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ outfit was complete with slouchy brown wedge boots by Paris Texas.

Kate Hudson attends a photocall for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at King’s Cross St. Pancras Station on Dec. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/WireImage

