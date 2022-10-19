Kate Hudson Brightens Up in Neon Green Power Suit & Hidden Heels for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere in Madrid

Kate Hudson posed for a photocall alongside her cast members for her upcoming film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” while in Madrid today. The star styled a neon power suit and hidden heels.

Hudson made a stand-out statement dressed in neon green hues. The “Almost Famous” star’s outfit consisted of a tailored double-breasted blazer layered overtop a brown ribbed knit top that faded into the background thanks to its rather vibrant pairing. Her trousers, much like her blazer, were tailored to the actress’ form, tapering outwards at the hem in a bell shape.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery photocall in Madrid on Wednesday, 19 Oct. 2022. CREDIT: GTres / SplashNews.com

Women’s suits are tailored two-piece designs made specifically for a woman’s form. Women’s suits often feature a skirt or fitted pants with a matching blazer. The style emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce.

Related Kate Hudson Wows in Black & White Dress with Sparkling Jimmy Choo Ankle Boots at 'Glass Onion' Screening Kate Hudson Gets Risky in Plunging Brown Dress & Hidden Heels at 'Glass Onion' Premiere Kate Hudson Blooms in Crystal-Embellished Floral Dress & Christian Louboutin Pumps at 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Screening

Hudson layered on the jewelry, stacking up chunky chain necklaces, sparkling studs, and rings on every other finger to match. Her iconic blond hair was parted in the middle, styled straight down in beachy waves.

While they weren’t visible, Hudson’s usual shoe styles range from contemporary to sleek. On the red carpet, she typically wears platform sandals, pumps, and mules in metallic and neutral hues by Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik, and Le Silla.

Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae and Edward Norton attend the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery” premiere at the at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel on Oct. 19, 2022 in Madrid. CREDIT: Getty Images

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” features an incredible cast of characters including Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae. The story follows a tech billionaire named Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig, is put on the case. The film will hit theaters for a week come on Thanksgiving and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 23.

PHOTOS: See Kate Hudson’s street style evolution.